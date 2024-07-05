Gurugram Juvenile Confesses to Sexual Assault and Murder

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy from Gurugram has confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering a nine-year-old girl, police reported on Friday. The case took a dark turn when, during police custody, the juvenile admitted to the assault before strangulating the victim and attempting to burn her body.

The boy was apprehended on Monday after neighbors and the girl's mother discovered the half-burnt body and captured the suspect at the crime scene. Initially, the juvenile alleged that two thieves were responsible for the murder but later recanted this story.

Authorities have now added charges of sexual assault under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boy has been sent to a correctional facility following a two-day protective custody period. ACP Naveen Kumar revealed that the teenager had financial issues related to online gaming debts, prompting the theft attempt that led to the tragic incident.