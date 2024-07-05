Left Menu

Gurugram Juvenile Confesses to Sexual Assault and Murder

A 16-year-old boy confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering a minor girl in Gurugram. The boy, initially claiming a thief killed the girl, was apprehended and later confessed after being caught in the act. The police have added charges under the POCSO Act to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:40 IST
In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy from Gurugram has confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering a nine-year-old girl, police reported on Friday. The case took a dark turn when, during police custody, the juvenile admitted to the assault before strangulating the victim and attempting to burn her body.

The boy was apprehended on Monday after neighbors and the girl's mother discovered the half-burnt body and captured the suspect at the crime scene. Initially, the juvenile alleged that two thieves were responsible for the murder but later recanted this story.

Authorities have now added charges of sexual assault under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boy has been sent to a correctional facility following a two-day protective custody period. ACP Naveen Kumar revealed that the teenager had financial issues related to online gaming debts, prompting the theft attempt that led to the tragic incident.

