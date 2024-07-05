Hamas Rejects Foreign Forces in Gaza Strip

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, declared on Friday its rejection of any statements or positions that back the entrance of foreign forces into the Gaza Strip under any name or justification. The group emphasized that the administration of the Gaza Strip is a strictly Palestinian issue.

Hamas stated, "The Palestinian people will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of any external solutions or equations."

In concurrence, the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), allied with Hamas, stated that any attempts to deploy international or other forces in Gaza will be regarded as 'aggression' and treated as occupying forces.