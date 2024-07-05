Calcutta High Court Directs CBI to Retrieve TET 2014 Digital Footprints

The Calcutta High Court has issued a directive to the CBI, urging them to meticulously locate and retrieve the original or destroyed servers that stored the scanned OMR sheets from the 2014 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET).

The court has also mandated the involvement of expert organizations such as NIC, WIPRO, TCS, and INFOSYS to ascertain whether digital traces of the OMR sheets exist on the servers and computers used by M/s. S Basu Roy and Co and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha emphasized the urgency of the matter, highlighting the need for rigorous interrogation of concerned officials as well as software and IT experts to ensure comprehensive retrieval of data. The court noted that the costs for these expert services would be covered by WBBPE.