Left Menu

Kathua Farmer Sparks Major Search Operation Over Suspected Cross-Border Tunnel

A farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district alerted security forces about a potential cross-border tunnel. The BSF and local police initiated a search operation but found no evidence. The incident raised concerns due to a similar past finding involving a drone and explosives in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:55 IST
Kathua Farmer Sparks Major Search Operation Over Suspected Cross-Border Tunnel
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district flagged a potential cross-border tunnel under his agricultural land, prompting a significant search operation on Friday. Security personnel, including BSF troops and local police, acted swiftly but found no evidence of the tunnel, officials confirmed.

The incident began when a farmer in Thangli village noticed suspicious water drainage patterns on his farmland. Concerned that it might indicate a hidden tunnel, he immediately informed authorities. Security forces, equipped with a bulldozer, conducted extensive digging operations.

Although the search did not uncover any tunnel, the proximity of the farmland—just 500 meters from the international border—raised alarms. Adding to the concern, a drone carrying sticky bombs had been retrieved from the same area two years ago. Officials remain vigilant as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024