Kathua Farmer Sparks Major Search Operation Over Suspected Cross-Border Tunnel
A farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district alerted security forces about a potential cross-border tunnel. The BSF and local police initiated a search operation but found no evidence. The incident raised concerns due to a similar past finding involving a drone and explosives in the area.
A farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district flagged a potential cross-border tunnel under his agricultural land, prompting a significant search operation on Friday. Security personnel, including BSF troops and local police, acted swiftly but found no evidence of the tunnel, officials confirmed.
The incident began when a farmer in Thangli village noticed suspicious water drainage patterns on his farmland. Concerned that it might indicate a hidden tunnel, he immediately informed authorities. Security forces, equipped with a bulldozer, conducted extensive digging operations.
Although the search did not uncover any tunnel, the proximity of the farmland—just 500 meters from the international border—raised alarms. Adding to the concern, a drone carrying sticky bombs had been retrieved from the same area two years ago. Officials remain vigilant as investigations continue.
