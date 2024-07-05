Kathua Farmer Sparks Major Search Operation Over Suspected Cross-Border Tunnel

A farmer in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district flagged a potential cross-border tunnel under his agricultural land, prompting a significant search operation on Friday. Security personnel, including BSF troops and local police, acted swiftly but found no evidence of the tunnel, officials confirmed.

The incident began when a farmer in Thangli village noticed suspicious water drainage patterns on his farmland. Concerned that it might indicate a hidden tunnel, he immediately informed authorities. Security forces, equipped with a bulldozer, conducted extensive digging operations.

Although the search did not uncover any tunnel, the proximity of the farmland—just 500 meters from the international border—raised alarms. Adding to the concern, a drone carrying sticky bombs had been retrieved from the same area two years ago. Officials remain vigilant as investigations continue.