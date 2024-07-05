Left Menu

Assam Flood Crisis: 24 Lakh Affected, Death Toll Rises to 64

The flood situation in Assam worsened with over 24 lakh individuals across 30 districts affected. Two additional deaths raised the toll to 64. Floods, landslides, and storms have wreaked havoc on crops, livestock, and infrastructure. Relief efforts are ongoing, including evacuations and temporary shelters.

Guwahati | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the flood situation in Assam has further deteriorated, impacting more than 24 lakh people across 30 districts on Friday. As major rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, the state's official bulletin confirmed two fatalities due to landslides. The cumulative death toll from flood-related incidents, now stands at 64.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), relentless rain and landslides have claimed 52 lives directly due to the deluge, while 24,20,722 individuals face severe adversity. The continued rise in water levels has swamped 63,490.97 hectares of cropland, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with cabinet ministers, is actively overseeing relief operations in flood-hit areas, including Dibrugarh, Khowang, and Tengakhat. The Disaster Management teams have evacuated over 379 people and 483 animals, and set up 612 relief camps offering sanctuary to 47,103 affected individuals. As the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries surge beyond danger levels, the rescue missions and the fight against this devastating natural calamity continue.

