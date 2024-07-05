U.S. Military Completes Withdrawal from Niger Amid Rising Extremist Threat

The U.S. military is set to complete the withdrawal of its personnel from Niger's Air Base 101 in the capital by Sunday, shifting its focus to exiting a major drone base in the coming weeks, a U.S. general said on Friday.

Niger's ruling junta in April ordered the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, following a coup last year in the West African nation. Before the coup, Niger had been a key partner in the U.S. fight against insurgents in the Sahel region of Africa.

With the U.S. exit, Russia has since deployed forces to the same base for training activities, raising concerns about the growing influence of extremist groups. The future of U.S.-Niger security relations remains uncertain, said Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman.