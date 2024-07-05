Actor Sahil Khan Granted Bail in Mahadev Betting App Case

Left Menu

A court has granted bail to actor Sahil Khan in the Mahadev betting app case. His bail application was accepted by Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade. Khan's plea argued that the accusations were speculative and politically motivated. The investigation is ongoing, involving multiple high-profile financial investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:06 IST
Sahil Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has granted bail to actor Sahil Khan in the high-profile Mahadev betting app case, providing a significant development in the ongoing legal saga.

Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade approved Khan's bail application on Wednesday, although the detailed order is still awaited.

Khan, known for films such as 'Style' and 'Excuse Me' and now a fitness expert, had argued in his plea that the accusations levied against him were speculative and lacked concrete evidence. His lawyer, Faiz Merchant, claimed the complaint was politically motivated.

The Mahadev Online Book app has been accused of facilitating illegal online betting on various games and activities. According to Khan's application, no users of the app had filed complaints against him or any other accused persons listed in the FIR.

Since his April arrest in Chhattisgarh, following the Bombay High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, Khan has reportedly cooperated with investigations.

A special investigation team is probing alleged illicit transactions between several financial and real estate firms and the Mahadev app promoters. The scale of the scam is estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore.

Authorities, including the Enforcement Directorate, are also investigating the alleged money laundering connections, with ongoing inquiries involving Khan and 31 other individuals.

