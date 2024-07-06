NHRC Recommends National Policy for Rehabilitation of Beggars

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a set of comprehensive recommendations aimed at tackling the persistent issue of begging in India. Among these are the creation of a nationwide database and the formulation of a national policy dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of individuals who engage in begging.

According to the 2011 census, India is home to over 4,13,000 beggars and vagrants. Despite numerous government initiatives and welfare programs, the problem continues to exist. In response, the NHRC suggests targeted financial assistance, vocational training, and employment opportunities to improve the quality of life for these individuals. Continuous monitoring and implementation of these frameworks by executive actions are also recommended.

The advisory also addresses sociological and economic impacts, encouraging the drafting of an anti-human trafficking law to identify and penalize those enforcing forced begging. An updated national database, accessible online to all stakeholders, is to be maintained. Special attention is given to vulnerable groups including children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. State governments are urged to eradicate organized or forced begging through campaigns and the creation of anti-begging cells.