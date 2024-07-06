Odisha Assembly's 17th Session to Tackle Key Financial Bills
The 17th session of the Odisha assembly will begin on July 22 and continue until September 13. Governor Raghubar Das will address the inaugural session. The assembly will discuss the motion of thanks and elect a Deputy Speaker. Chief Minister Majhi will present the annual budget on July 25, with the appropriation bill tabled on July 31.
Commencing on July 22, the first session of the 17th Odisha assembly will be inaugurated by Governor Raghubar Das, with proceedings extending until September 13.
According to a notification from the assembly secretariat, discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address will be held from July 22 to July 24, culminating with the election of the Deputy Speaker on July 24.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to present the first annual budget for 2024-25 on July 25. The appropriation bill on a vote on account will be tabled on July 31, with the full budget's appropriation bill presented on September 10.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
