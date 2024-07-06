Fraudulent Fabrication: Thane Civic Officials Under Investigation

Thane, Maharashtra: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case against five officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation for purportedly fabricating documents to frame an individual in a false case for financial benefits.

The first information report was filed on Friday by the ACB's Thane unit under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant laws, as confirmed by inspector Vijay Kawle.

According to Inspector Kawle, the officials allegedly created fake documents, which were then submitted in court, aiming to wrongfully implicate the man. Investigations are ongoing, though no arrests have been made so far.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)