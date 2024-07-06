Fraudulent Fabrication: Thane Civic Officials Under Investigation
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against five civic officials in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly fabricating documents to falsely accuse a man for monetary gains. The accused have not been arrested yet, and the investigation is currently underway, according to inspector Vijay Kawle.
