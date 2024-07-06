Man Shot Dead on Birthday After Heated Argument in Jaliyawas Village
A 35-year-old man named Dinesh was shot dead following an argument with a group of men in Jaliyawas village on Friday night. The incident escalated when the attackers, who initially left, returned with accomplices and one of them fired at Dinesh. Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.
A 35-year-old man named Dinesh was fatally shot following an argument in Jaliyawas village, police reported on Saturday.
The incident, occurring on Friday night, began when three men—Shiv, Suni, and Amit—argued with Dinesh near his shop over an unspecified issue. They initially left but later returned with two accomplices, reigniting the conflict. According to a complaint by Dinesh's father, Shiv produced a pistol and allegedly shot Dinesh, who collapsed on the spot. The attackers fled immediately, and Dinesh was pronounced dead at a hospital. Notably, it was Dinesh’s birthday.
A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered against the five suspects. Police are actively conducting raids to capture them.
