VP Dhankar Condemns Chidambaram's 'Part-Timer' Remark

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday criticized Congress leader P Chidambaram over his claim that the three new criminal laws were 'drafted by part-timers,' calling the comment 'inexcusable' and demanding a retraction.
Speaking at the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Dhankar expressed his shock upon reading Chidambaram's interview. 'Are we part-timers in the Parliament? It is an inexcusable insult to the wisdom of the Parliament,' Dhankar said.
Urging Chidambaram to withdraw his remarks, Dhankar lamented that criticisms of this nature undermine national progress and institutions. He highlighted Parliament's efforts in reforming the colonial legal frameworks and criticized Chidambaram's lack of participation during the debate of the new laws.
