University Finance Officer Arrested for Bribery in Maharashtra
A finance officer at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Maharashtra, named Omkar Ramchandra Ambpakar, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting an Rs 81,000 bribe from a contractor. The bribe was demanded to clear a payment of Rs 47.74 lakh for a hall construction project.
Omkar Ramchandra Ambpakar, a finance officer at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Maharashtra's Raigad district, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 81,000.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap based on a complaint and caught Ambpakar red-handed while accepting the bribe on Friday. The complaint was lodged by a contractor who alleged that Ambpakar demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear pending payments of Rs 47.74 lakh for constructing a hall.
After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 81,000, prompting the contractor to approach the ACB. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
