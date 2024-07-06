University Finance Officer Arrested for Bribery in Maharashtra

Omkar Ramchandra Ambpakar, a finance officer at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Maharashtra's Raigad district, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 81,000.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap based on a complaint and caught Ambpakar red-handed while accepting the bribe on Friday. The complaint was lodged by a contractor who alleged that Ambpakar demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear pending payments of Rs 47.74 lakh for constructing a hall.

After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 81,000, prompting the contractor to approach the ACB. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)