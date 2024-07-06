Left Menu

CAAM Decries EU's Anti-Subsidy Tariffs on Chinese EVs

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's proposed anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. The CAAM claims the EU inquiry ignored facts and warns that the tariffs, ranging from 17.4% to 37.6%, could harm industry relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:02 IST
CAAM Decries EU's Anti-Subsidy Tariffs on Chinese EVs
AI Generated Representative Image

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's proposal to impose anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The industry group made its stance clear in a statement released on Saturday.

According to CAAM, manufacturers had fully cooperated with the European Commission's investigation into Chinese subsidies. However, the group alleges that the inquiry ignored factual evidence, leading to preselected outcomes. As a result, the EU has imposed provisional tariffs ranging from 17.4% to 37.6% on Chinese electric vehicles, effective from Friday, with intensive talks expected between the two parties in the coming months.

"CAAM deeply regrets this and holds it firmly unacceptable," the statement read. The duties aim to prevent a potential influx of inexpensive Chinese electric vehicles supported by state subsidies, as claimed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The anti-subsidy investigation will continue for nearly four more months.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024