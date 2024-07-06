Amit Shah Ensures Support for Assam Amid Flood Crisis
Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised full support to Assam during its current flood crisis, communicating with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Relief operations by NDRF and SDRF are in full swing. PM Narendra Modi also expressed solidarity, and Sarma acknowledged the central government's unwavering support.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the flood crisis in Assam, assuring all possible assistance to help the state navigate these challenging times. The chief minister expressed his gratitude for Shah's concern and support.
'On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. I spoke with Assam CM @himantabiswaji about the ongoing situation,' Shah wrote on X.
According to Shah, both the NDRF and the SDRF are working diligently to provide relief and rescue efforts for the affected individuals.
'PM @narendramodi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times,' Shah added.
Chief Minister Sarma responded, 'Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah, thank you so much for your concern and support. The government led by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi has been consistently providing us with support and guidance to overcome this challenge.'
The severe floods in Assam have affected over 24.50 lakh people across 30 districts and resulted in 64 fatalities due to the deluge, storms, and landslides.
