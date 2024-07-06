Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Teacher Fatally Stabbed by Student in Assam Coaching Centre

In Assam’s Sivsagar district, a teacher at a coaching centre was fatally stabbed by a class 11 student allegedly due to a scolding earlier in the day. The minor student has been detained by the police for questioning, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Sivsagar district of Assam, a teacher at a coaching centre was fatally stabbed by one of his students inside a classroom on Saturday, as reported by the local police.

The police have detained the minor student who allegedly committed the act after being scolded earlier in the day. Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred during the last period, after other teachers had left the centre.

The teacher was critically injured and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the case and reviewing CCTV footage to unravel the details of this shocking event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

