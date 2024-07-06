Left Menu

Hamas Approves US-Backed Phased Cease-Fire Proposal in Gaza

Hamas has given tentative approval for a phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, supported by the US. This deal aims to pause fighting and negotiate for peace, addressing nine months of war. Key features include a six-week cease-fire, release of hostages, and negotiation of a permanent truce. Potential obstacles remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas has preliminarily approved a US-backed phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping its demand for Israel's upfront commitment to ending the war, according to statements from a Hamas and an Egyptian official.

This apparent concession could lead to the first break in fighting since November and pave the way for further negotiations to conclude the nine-month-long conflict. However, caution remains as an agreement is not yet certain.

The phased deal, as shared by the officials under anonymity, initiates with a six-week complete cease-fire, during which a number of hostages, including women, elderly, and wounded, will be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces would also withdraw from densely populated regions of Gaza, allowing displaced residents to return.

