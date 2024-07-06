Left Menu

Probe Sanctioned Against Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in CCTV Graft Case

Delhi L-G V K Saxena has approved an investigation against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a graft case related to CCTV installations. The AAP accused the BJP of conspiracies, while the BJP welcomed the probe. Jain, currently in custody, allegedly received a Rs 7 crore bribe for waiving a Rs 16 crore penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:23 IST
Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the green light for an investigation against jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a graft case associated with CCTV installation in the city, Raj Niwas officials confirmed on Saturday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) argued that the case against Jain is part of the BJP's ongoing conspiracies against the Delhi government. Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that the approval for investigation was long overdue.

In a statement, the AAP accused the BJP of engaging in 'sinister conspiracies' to disrupt the Delhi government's work and political leadership. The BJP, on the other hand, described Jain as the 'master of corruption' in the Delhi Cabinet.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

