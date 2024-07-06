Left Menu

CBI Probes Kejriwal’s Role in Excise Policy Scam as Court Extends Sisodia’s Custody

The CBI updated a Delhi court that the investigation relating to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy 'scam' is ongoing. The court extended former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's custody till July 15. New facts have required an update to the Supreme Court, with other investigations largely complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:24 IST
The CBI informed a Delhi court on Saturday that the probe concerning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy 'scam' is still pending.

The court, which extended former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 15, was told by the central agency that the investigation regarding other accused individuals was complete.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was informed by Sisodia's counsels that the Supreme Court had previously been told by the agency that the probe regarding all accused would be completed by July 3.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that new facts had emerged after June, which would be updated to the apex court.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told the court that ''the role of all the accused in the case has been investigated and only the role of Kejriwal is being probed.'' The court allowed Sisodia to release funds for development work in his Patparganj assembly constituency.

It deferred to July the aspect of taking cognisance of the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against BRS leader K Kavitha after noting some incorrect paginations.

Advocates Nitesh Rana and P Mohith Rao appeared for Kavitha.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

