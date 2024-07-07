Tragedy in Gaza: Israeli Strike on School Kills 16, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

At least 16 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry reported. Israeli forces stated the attack targeted militants abusing the area as a hideout. Hamas contested the claim, asserting no militants were present.

The health ministry confirmed the school in Al-Nuseirat suffered significant casualties, with 16 fatalities and over 50 injuries. Witnesses, such as Ayman al-Atouneh, recounted seeing children's bodies amidst the debris.

Gaza Civil Emergency Service spokesman Mahmoud Basal warned that the death toll could rise given the critical condition of many injured. Basal emphasized that no place in Gaza is currently safe for civilians seeking shelter.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)