Nationwide Protests Demand Hostage Deal with Hamas
Protests erupted across Israel to pressure the government into securing a hostage deal with Hamas. Demonstrators blocked roads and targeted ministers' homes. Some citizens advocate continuing the conflict until Israel's objectives are achieved. The protests correspond with the time of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
- Country:
- Israel
Protests demanding the Israeli government secure a hostage deal with Hamas erupted nationwide on Sunday. Demonstrators blocked roads and picketed the homes of government ministers, aiming to pressurize the government into action.
The protests, which started at 6:29 am to mark the time of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saw rush hour traffic disrupted at major intersections. Protesters briefly set fire to tires on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, which was swiftly cleared by police.
Efforts to broker a hostage deal have recently gained momentum, although significant gaps remain. Small groups also gathered outside ministers' homes, demanding action. Meanwhile, some Israelis press Prime Minister Netanyahu's government to continue the fight until all national goals are met.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Protests
- Hamas
- Hostage Deal
- Government
- Demonstrators
- Netanyahu
- Gaza
- block roads
- killings
ALSO READ
Unity or Conflict? South Africa's Coalition Government Challenges Deep-Rooted Racial Tensions
Uttar Pradesh Government Reshuffles Top Police Personnel
Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 17 in Salem Government Hospital
Government's Strategic Onion Procurement Aims to Stabilize Prices Amid Production Shortfall
Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Government Over Unemployment and Price Rise