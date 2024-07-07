Nationwide Protests Demand Hostage Deal with Hamas

Protests demanding the Israeli government secure a hostage deal with Hamas erupted nationwide on Sunday. Demonstrators blocked roads and picketed the homes of government ministers, aiming to pressurize the government into action.

The protests, which started at 6:29 am to mark the time of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saw rush hour traffic disrupted at major intersections. Protesters briefly set fire to tires on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, which was swiftly cleared by police.

Efforts to broker a hostage deal have recently gained momentum, although significant gaps remain. Small groups also gathered outside ministers' homes, demanding action. Meanwhile, some Israelis press Prime Minister Netanyahu's government to continue the fight until all national goals are met.

