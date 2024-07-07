Left Menu

Gurugram Police Cracks Down on Fraudulent Call Centre, Arrests 17, Including 15 Women

Gurugram cyber crime police busted a fake call centre in sector 49 and arrested 17 individuals, including 15 women, involved in defrauding people by offering fake jobs and loans. The operation lacked valid licenses. The accused admitted to earning significant sums monthly, with the leader identified as Faizal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:12 IST
Gurugram Police Cracks Down on Fraudulent Call Centre, Arrests 17, Including 15 Women
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram cyber crime police have successfully dismantled a fraudulent call centre located in sector 49, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals, including 15 women. The accused were involved in defrauding people by offering fake jobs and loans, according to officials.

Authorities recovered fifteen mobile phones and three laptops from the premises. The police were tipped off about the illegal operation being conducted from an office in the Spaze IT park, where unsuspecting individuals were being conned under the pretext of job and loan offers.

During the raid conducted on Saturday night by the cyber crime team from the south police station, the operators failed to produce any valid OSP licenses from the Department of Telecommunications or any other operational agreements. Faizal, identified as the team leader, was among those arrested. The fraudsters used fake SIM cards and bank accounts to carry out the scams, earning between Rs 10,000-20,000 per month and a 2% commission of the defrauded amount. The call centre had been operational for the last six months, generating monthly frauds worth Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024