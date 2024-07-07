Gurugram Police Cracks Down on Fraudulent Call Centre, Arrests 17, Including 15 Women

Gurugram cyber crime police have successfully dismantled a fraudulent call centre located in sector 49, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals, including 15 women. The accused were involved in defrauding people by offering fake jobs and loans, according to officials.

Authorities recovered fifteen mobile phones and three laptops from the premises. The police were tipped off about the illegal operation being conducted from an office in the Spaze IT park, where unsuspecting individuals were being conned under the pretext of job and loan offers.

During the raid conducted on Saturday night by the cyber crime team from the south police station, the operators failed to produce any valid OSP licenses from the Department of Telecommunications or any other operational agreements. Faizal, identified as the team leader, was among those arrested. The fraudsters used fake SIM cards and bank accounts to carry out the scams, earning between Rs 10,000-20,000 per month and a 2% commission of the defrauded amount. The call centre had been operational for the last six months, generating monthly frauds worth Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

