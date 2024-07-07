14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Village, Accused on the Run

A tragic incident occurred in Chakgumani village where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 25-year-old Vijay Shankar Prajapati, police reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim and her younger sister were collecting mangoes. Prajapati, who works at a local flour mill, approached and began misbehaving with the girls. While the younger sister managed to escape, the 14-year-old was reportedly raped by Prajapati.

Upon being informed by the younger sister, the family rushed to the spot, but Prajapati had already fled, according to Suriyava SHO Brijesh Singh. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and raids are ongoing to locate the accused. The victim has been sent for medical examination, and a written statement will follow.

