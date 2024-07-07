Left Menu

14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Village, Accused on the Run

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Vijay Shankar Prajapati in Chakgumani village. The victim and her sister were collecting mangoes when Prajapati misbehaved and attacked. The younger sister alerted their family, but Prajapati escaped. An official case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:10 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Chakgumani village where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 25-year-old Vijay Shankar Prajapati, police reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim and her younger sister were collecting mangoes. Prajapati, who works at a local flour mill, approached and began misbehaving with the girls. While the younger sister managed to escape, the 14-year-old was reportedly raped by Prajapati.

Upon being informed by the younger sister, the family rushed to the spot, but Prajapati had already fled, according to Suriyava SHO Brijesh Singh. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and raids are ongoing to locate the accused. The victim has been sent for medical examination, and a written statement will follow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

