Rajasthan Police Arrest Duo in Abduction and Extortion Case
Rajasthan police have arrested two men for abducting three youths and forcing them to transfer money. The incident took place on Saturday night, and eight to nine people have been booked in the case. CCTV footage helped police rescue the victims and arrest two suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Police have detained two suspects accused of abducting three youths and coercing them to transfer money, officials reported on Sunday. The incident reportedly involved a group of eight to nine individuals on Saturday night.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar confirmed the arrests of Rishabh Chaudhary and Vikram Singh. The victims, identified as Tarun, Harsh, and Himanshu, were rescued following a blockade set up based on CCTV evidence.
Efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing, according to police sources.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Viral CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest of School Van Driver in Vadodara
Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi alleges physical assault, court directs to preserve CCTV footage
Sri Lanka Navy arrests 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Neduntheevu
Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 18 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
West Bengal Police Arrests College Student Over Terror Links