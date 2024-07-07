Rajasthan Police Arrest Duo in Abduction and Extortion Case

Rajasthan Police have detained two suspects accused of abducting three youths and coercing them to transfer money, officials reported on Sunday. The incident reportedly involved a group of eight to nine individuals on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar confirmed the arrests of Rishabh Chaudhary and Vikram Singh. The victims, identified as Tarun, Harsh, and Himanshu, were rescued following a blockade set up based on CCTV evidence.

Efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing, according to police sources.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)