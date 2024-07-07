Major Crackdown on Illegal Stone Crushers in Kathua

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have shut down 25 stone crushers in a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities and unauthorized processing of mined materials. The action, initiated by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, follows physical verification and assessment of these units' operations.

The move comes after a team from the mining department, dispatched by Minhas, investigated complaints of illegal mining and unauthorized transportation of minerals. A detailed list of unauthorized stone crushers was compiled and presented to the deputy commissioner for further action.

Despite having been given ample opportunity to address the charges, the crushers faced closure. Last year, four crushing units were similarly shut down at the request of the Pollution Control Board (PCB). The deputy commissioner has also communicated with the PCB to take action against operational units violating pollution norms. Minhas emphasized that no new permits for stone crushing units will be granted in the district.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)