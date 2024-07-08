FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Plot to Hijack Russian Strategic Bomber
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have foiled a Ukrainian attempt to hijack a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. Ukrainian intelligence allegedly tried to recruit a Russian pilot with monetary rewards and Italian citizenship. Details remain unverified while Russia asserts it gained tactical information leading to strikes on Ukraine's Ozerne airfield.
In a striking revelation on Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had thwarted an effort by Ukrainian intelligence to hijack a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. According to the FSB, the Ukrainian agency aimed to entice a Russian pilot with a lucrative offer and Italian citizenship to commandeer the aircraft to Ukraine.
Details of the claim could not be independently verified by Reuters, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine. The operation reportedly yielded information used by Russian forces to target the Ozerne airfield in northwestern Ukraine.
The exact timeline of both the attempted hijack and subsequent airfield strikes remains undisclosed by the FSB, leaving several questions unanswered.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
