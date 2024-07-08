Supreme Court to Reevaluate Nithari Case Acquittal

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider appeals from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict that acquitted Surendra Koli in the infamous 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan has requested a response from Koli in relation to the separate pleas filed by the CBI, disputing the high court's ruling dated October 16, 2023.

Back in May, the Supreme Court had agreed to assess a plea from one of the victim's fathers, which also contest the high court's decision.

The bench indicated that the CBI's petitions would be heard in conjunction with the earlier plea. The Nithari killings drew significant attention when skeletal remains of eight children were discovered in a drain behind a house in Noida on December 29, 2006.

Additional remains were found following further investigation in the area, primarily belonging to missing children and young women from impoverished backgrounds.

The CBI took over the case within 10 days, leading to more discoveries as they continued their search.

