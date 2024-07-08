Japan Stresses Peace in Indo-Pacific

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa underscored the nation's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a joint press conference in Manila on Monday.

Kamikawa condemned any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force and coercion, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation.

The remarks were made following a '2 plus 2' meeting of foreign and defense ministers from Japan and the Philippines, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

