Japan Stresses Peace in Indo-Pacific

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a joint press conference with the Philippines in Manila. Kamikawa condemned unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force and coercion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:21 IST
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa underscored the nation's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a joint press conference in Manila on Monday.

Kamikawa condemned any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force and coercion, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation.

The remarks were made following a '2 plus 2' meeting of foreign and defense ministers from Japan and the Philippines, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

