Japan Stresses Peace in Indo-Pacific
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a joint press conference with the Philippines in Manila. Kamikawa condemned unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force and coercion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:21 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa underscored the nation's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a joint press conference in Manila on Monday.
Kamikawa condemned any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force and coercion, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation.
The remarks were made following a '2 plus 2' meeting of foreign and defense ministers from Japan and the Philippines, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines Aims for Peace Amid South China Sea Tensions
Won't get intimidated: Philippines President on growing Chinese aggression in South China Sea
Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening Ties through Culture and Diplomacy
Jaishankar Strengthens India-UAE Ties with Strategic Talks, Yoga and Cultural Diplomacy
Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: Philippines Accuses China of Aggressive Force