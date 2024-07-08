Palaniswami Criticizes CM Stalin's Handling of Law and Order

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin, asserting that law and order could only be effectively handled by granting full autonomy to the police department. He condemned Stalin's leadership, describing him as an 'inept' and 'puppet Chief Minister.'

The criticism followed the state government's decision to replace Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with senior officer A Arun. Palaniswami emphasized that transferring officials alone would not improve law and order maintenance.

Following the murder of BSP state unit chief K Armstrong, Palaniswami reiterated that only robust governance and police autonomy could ensure public safety. He highlighted the prevalence of drugs and crimes, attributing them to the government's failure to provide the police department with sufficient independence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)