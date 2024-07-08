Kerala Government's Crackdown on Corrupt Police Officers

The Kerala government has taken a stringent stance against police officers involved in criminal activities, dismissing 108 officers from service since 2016. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the action on Monday, highlighting its focus on eradicating corruption and connections with anti-social elements.

Addressing the state Assembly, Vijayan emphasized that officials involved in corruption, anti-social activities, and mafia relations are under continuous scrutiny. Directives have been issued to take stringent action against such elements.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the intelligence wing's efforts in detecting political and communal threats and maintaining peace, especially following the political murders in Alappuzha and Palakkad.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)