Kerala Minister Faces Bribery Allegations Amid PSC Membership Scandal

Kerala PWD Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas has outrightly denied allegations against him in the PSC membership bribe scandal, warning of legal action against those making the 'baseless' claims.

Speaking to reporters, Riyas suggested attempts to personally tarnish his image, alleging he was informed about the situation via media reports. Allegations in northern Kozhikode suggest a CPI(M) leader collected money, proposing PSC membership with Riyas' name entangled.

As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law, Riyas has faced continuous allegations. He stressed the 'baseless' nature of these charges, criticizing vested interests. The LDF government, he assured, will take stringent action against wrongdoers as confirmed by the CM in the Assembly.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan defended Riyas, reiterating the merit-based selection of PSC members and the party's awareness of Riyas' non-involvement, negating the need for a probe. He affirmed the party's stance against monetary-based decisions for PSC memberships.

Conversely, BJP and Congress leaders in Kozhikode demanded a comprehensive probe. BJP state president K Surendran argued the bribery tied directly to Riyas' name necessitates thorough investigation, pointing to systemic corruption within the CPI(M) in northern Kozhikode.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)