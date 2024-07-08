Delhi High Court Calls for Immediate Fire Safety Inspections in Nursing Homes
The Delhi High Court has directed the formation of a joint committee to inspect nursing homes in Delhi for fire safety compliance. This decision follows recent fire incidents and aims to ensure basic fire safety measures are in place. The committee must submit a comprehensive report within four weeks.
The Delhi High Court has emphasized the paramount importance of public safety by directing authorities to establish a joint committee for inspecting nursing homes across the city to ensure compliance with fire safety norms.
Justice Sanjeev Narula has urged a sub-committee formed by the Delhi government in 2019 to swiftly complete its review of nursing homes' adherence to relevant laws, including fire prevention measures, and submit a final report to the court.
This directive comes after assessing a petition from an association of nursing homes, highlighting incidents of fire breakouts and lapses in safety compliance. The court has stressed the urgent need for basic fire safety equipment in these premises for the safety of staff and patients.
