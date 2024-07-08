Zelenskiy Vows Retaliation After Russian Missile Strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed retaliation following a devastating Russian missile strike that claimed the lives of at least 29 people and caused damage to a children's hospital in Kyiv.

In the aftermath of the attack, Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine would call for a meeting of the United Nations' security council to address the situation.

This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, as the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and grapples with the destruction inflicted on critical infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)