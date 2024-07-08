Left Menu

Poland to Acquire 58 Rosomak Armored Personnel Carriers for $659.80 Million

Poland's defense ministry announced the purchase of 58 Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers for $659.80 million, with deliveries slated for 2026-2027. The move comes as part of an effort to bolster the country's armed forces in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland's defense ministry stated on Monday that it plans to acquire 58 Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers for a total of $659.80 million, with deliveries expected to take place between 2026 and 2027.

The APCs will feature remote-controlled turret systems and SPIKE-LR anti-tank guided missile launchers, procured from a consortium consisting of Huta Stalowa Wola, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, Rosomak S.A., and WB Electronics S.A. The need to strengthen Poland's military capabilities has become a priority following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland currently allocates approximately 4% of its gross domestic product to defense spending.

The contract's gross value is estimated at around 2.6 billion zlotys ($659.80 million), according to the defense ministry. (Conversion rate: $1 = 3.9406 zlotys)

