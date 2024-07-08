Poland to Acquire 58 Rosomak Armored Personnel Carriers for $659.80 Million

Poland's defense ministry stated on Monday that it plans to acquire 58 Rosomak wheeled armored personnel carriers for a total of $659.80 million, with deliveries expected to take place between 2026 and 2027.

The APCs will feature remote-controlled turret systems and SPIKE-LR anti-tank guided missile launchers, procured from a consortium consisting of Huta Stalowa Wola, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, Rosomak S.A., and WB Electronics S.A. The need to strengthen Poland's military capabilities has become a priority following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland currently allocates approximately 4% of its gross domestic product to defense spending.

The contract's gross value is estimated at around 2.6 billion zlotys ($659.80 million), according to the defense ministry. (Conversion rate: $1 = 3.9406 zlotys)

