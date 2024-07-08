Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Alleged Use of Religious Symbols in Kerala Elections

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea by CPI(M) leader M Swaraj seeking invalidation of Congress leader K Babu's election from the Thrippunithura seat in the 2021 assembly polls, accusing him of using the picture of Lord Ayyappa in voting slips.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to Babu, requesting his response to the plea.

The top court's decision came after Swaraj challenged an April 11 order by the Kerala High Court that rejected his plea, stating that he failed to prove Babu had engaged in corrupt practices. Swaraj alleged that using the name and image of Lord Ayyappa amounted to corrupt practice under the RP Act, 1951.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)