Putin and Pezeshkian to Strengthen Ties in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the Kremlin's press service on Monday.

According to state news agency TASS, the Kremlin stated that both leaders have agreed to establish 'personal contact' within this year.

This conversation marks a step forward in solidifying diplomatic relations between Russia and Iran, underscoring mutual interests and collaboration prospects.

