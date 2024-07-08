Putin and Pezeshkian to Strengthen Ties in 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian had a phone conversation where they agreed to establish personal contact this year. The discussion signifies ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Russia and Iran.
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the Kremlin's press service on Monday.
According to state news agency TASS, the Kremlin stated that both leaders have agreed to establish 'personal contact' within this year.
This conversation marks a step forward in solidifying diplomatic relations between Russia and Iran, underscoring mutual interests and collaboration prospects.
