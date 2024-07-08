Pakistan Deploys Army for Muharram Security Amid Threats

The Pakistan government on Monday made the decision to deploy the Army nationwide to maintain law and order during Muharram due to heightened fears of militant attacks on Shiite rallies.

Muharram, marking the first month of the Islamic calendar, began on Monday, and it is observed by Shiite Muslims through rallies and processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein Ibne Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Following requests from various provinces, the Ministry of Interior announced the deployment of regular army troops, with details to be finalized with provincial authorities including those in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Islamabad.

