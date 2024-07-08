Canada Urges Israel to Reverse New Settlements Approval

Canada on Monday urged the Israeli government to reverse a decision to approve new settlement outposts in the West Bank. The move, according to Canada, is in contravention of international law.

The Canadian foreign ministry voiced its opposition on social media platform X, stating that unilateral actions like financially weakening the Palestinian Authority and expanding settlements violate international laws.

Canada's foreign policy stance underscores its firm opposition to the expansion of Israeli settlements, calling for adherence to international legal standards.

