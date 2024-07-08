Left Menu

Canada Urges Israel to Reverse New Settlements Approval

Canada on Monday called on the Israeli government to reverse its decision to approve new settlement outposts in the West Bank, asserting that such actions are in violation of international law and weaken the Palestinian Authority. The Canadian foreign ministry released a statement on social media platform X.

Ottawa | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:57 IST
The Canadian foreign ministry voiced its opposition on social media platform X, stating that unilateral actions like financially weakening the Palestinian Authority and expanding settlements violate international laws.

Canada's foreign policy stance underscores its firm opposition to the expansion of Israeli settlements, calling for adherence to international legal standards.

