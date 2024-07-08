Mamata Banerjee Criticizes CESC's Alleged Unnotified Tariff Hike
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused private power utility CESC of raising electricity tariffs without proper notification to her government. CESC, however, stated that no tariff changes have been made and only fuel costs were adjusted, resulting in a 5.7 percent increase in June bills.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused private power utility CESC of increasing electricity tariffs without informing her government. Banerjee expressed concerns about the lack of communication regarding the rate hike, especially amid high essential prices.
However, officials from CESC, which supplies electricity to Kolkata and Howrah, asserted that no tariff changes were made but rather an adjustment in fuel costs caused a 5.7 percent increase in June bills. They emphasized that this adjustment is a standard regulation practice for utilities.
The officials maintained that despite the fuel adjustment, the gross average tariff consistently remains at Rs 7.73 per unit.
