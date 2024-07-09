Left Menu

Rwanda Responds to UK's Plan to Scrap Asylum-Seeker Deportations

Rwanda's government has acknowledged the UK's decision to potentially terminate its plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. The agreement, criticized by human rights groups, was initiated by the UK to curb irregular migration. British PM Keir Starmer recently labeled the plan as defunct and criticized it for being ineffective and costly.

  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Rwanda's government acknowledged the United Kingdom's intention to terminate its plan to deport asylum-seekers to the East African country. In a statement late on Monday, the office of the Rwandan government spokesman said the deal, initiated by the UK, was meant to address the crisis of irregular migration affecting the UK—a problem of the UK, not Rwanda.

This marks the first official comment from Rwandan authorities on the UK's new Labour Party government's plan to cancel the scheme, which has faced criticism from human rights watchdogs and others who deemed it cruel and inhumane. It remains unclear if Rwandan authorities are responding to press reports or have received official notification about the termination plans.

In his first news conference on Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that the Rwanda deportation plan was 'dead and buried before it started,' labeling it as a 'gimmick.' Starmer did not specify alternative measures, despite the record number of migrants arriving in the first half of the year.

Initially promoted as a deterrent to prevent migrants from risking dangerous journeys, the Rwanda deportation plan has cost the UK government hundreds of millions of dollars without being implemented. The Rwandan statement noted that the government has fully upheld its end of the agreement, financially and otherwise.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

