Left Menu

U.S. Secures Another Major Military Financing Deal with Poland

The United States has finalized a second $2 billion foreign military financing loan with Poland for a modernization program involving U.S. defense equipment, including F-35 aircraft, Patriot missile systems, and Abrams tanks. This follows a similar deal signed in September 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:01 IST
U.S. Secures Another Major Military Financing Deal with Poland
AI Generated Representative Image

The United States announced on Monday a second $2 billion foreign military financing direct loan for Poland, as part of a significant modernization program for the European country. The initiative includes the acquisition of U.S. defense equipment, according to the State Department.

Poland plans to purchase F-35 aircraft, Patriot missile systems, and Abrams tanks under this deal, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed in a statement.

This announcement follows a previous $2 billion agreement that was signed in September 2023.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024