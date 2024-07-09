U.S. Secures Another Major Military Financing Deal with Poland

The United States announced on Monday a second $2 billion foreign military financing direct loan for Poland, as part of a significant modernization program for the European country. The initiative includes the acquisition of U.S. defense equipment, according to the State Department.

Poland plans to purchase F-35 aircraft, Patriot missile systems, and Abrams tanks under this deal, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed in a statement.

This announcement follows a previous $2 billion agreement that was signed in September 2023.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)