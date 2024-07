Biden Condemns Russian Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Civilians

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the deadly Russian missile strikes in Ukraine on Monday, calling them 'a horrific reminder of Russia's brutality.' Among the targets was Kyiv's main children's hospital.

Russia launched missiles in broad daylight, resulting in the deadliest air strikes in months and killing at least 36 civilians across various Ukrainian cities.

Biden stated that Washington and its NATO allies plan to announce new measures this week aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defenses.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)