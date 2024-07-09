Left Menu

Late-Night Shooting in Seelampur: One Suspect Apprehended, Another On the Run

Two men, aged 19 and 35, were shot in Seelampur, Delhi, early Tuesday morning. One suspect, Azad, has been apprehended, while another, Jahid, is still at large. Both victims sustained leg injuries and were hospitalized. Police have registered a case and efforts to catch the second assailant are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:19 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were shot at early Tuesday morning in Delhi's Seelampur area, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Umar (19) and Waseem (35), were attacked while sitting in a park at around 1.40 am. They sustained leg injuries and were promptly taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey stated that one of the assailants, Azad (42), a resident of Mustafabad with multiple previous theft and snatching cases, has been apprehended. The police have seized a 7.65 mm pistol from him.

The second attacker, identified as Jahid alias Chor (40) from Ghaziabad, remains at large. A snatching case is registered against him. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been filed.

Efforts to apprehend Jahid are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

