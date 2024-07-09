India Vows Retaliation After Deadly Terror Attack in Kathua

India is resolute in its commitment to avenge the killing of five Army soldiers in a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane announced on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing profound grief, reinforced the armed forces' dedication to establishing peace in the troubled region.

The ambush, which occurred on Monday in Kathua's Badnota area, left five soldiers dead and as many injured, triggering a massive search operation to apprehend the terrorists responsible.

