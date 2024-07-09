India Vows Retaliation After Deadly Terror Attack in Kathua
The Indian government has vowed to avenge the killing of five Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane expressed sorrow and determination to defeat the forces behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
India is resolute in its commitment to avenge the killing of five Army soldiers in a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane announced on Tuesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing profound grief, reinforced the armed forces' dedication to establishing peace in the troubled region.
The ambush, which occurred on Monday in Kathua's Badnota area, left five soldiers dead and as many injured, triggering a massive search operation to apprehend the terrorists responsible.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha.
Nationalism Isn't the Answer: Germany's Defence Minister Emphasizes Unity
BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda, Jaishankar others recall "dark chapter" in Indian democracy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi
Cong's K C Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu walk out of Rajnath Singh's office, refusing to endorse NDA nominee for Speaker's post.