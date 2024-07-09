Left Menu

UNHCR's High-Level Talks in Pakistan on Afghan Refugee Crisis

UN refugee agency head, Filippo Grandi, met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Afghan refugees. Sharif urged global help for Pakistan's burden of hosting millions of refugees. Grandi praised Pakistan’s hospitality and discussed international support. Key meetings also occurred with Pakistani ministers, focusing on refugee-related challenges and solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:45 IST
On Tuesday, Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, held discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the uncertain future of millions of Afghan refugees since Pakistan's repatriation plan last year. Sharif emphasized the need for international recognition and collective responsibility to address Pakistan's refugee burden.

Grandi thanked Pakistan for its long-standing support for Afghan refugees and assured continuous UNHCR cooperation to meet their basic needs. Despite facing many challenges, Sharif pointed out that Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees with dignity and respect and called for UNHCR to mobilise resources to support Pakistan's efforts.

Further meetings between Grandi and Pakistani ministers highlighted the declining support for Afghan refugees, with calls for substantial and sustainable international interventions. Grandi announced an upcoming global dialogue on refugee issues, promising new support dimensions for refugees globally.

