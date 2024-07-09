Kerala CM Denies Allegations in PSC Appointment Row

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday dismissed allegations of irregularities in the appointment of Public Service Commission (PSC) members, stating that no evidence had come to the government's notice beyond media reports.

Vijayan addressed the state Assembly, reiterating the transparency and integrity of the PSC's recruitment process amidst a political row over bribery accusations against a local CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode. He emphasized that the government would welcome a serious investigation into the matter.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan vociferously condemned the ruling CPI(M) and called the bribery charges serious, eliciting a strong rebuttal from Vijayan, who underlined that any complaints received were politically motivated attempts to tarnish the government's image.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)