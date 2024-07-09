Left Menu

Kerala CM Denies Allegations in PSC Appointment Row

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the Assembly denying any irregularities in the appointment of Public Service Commission members. Despite media reports and allegations from opposition leader V D Satheesan, Vijayan asserted the appointments were transparent and exemplary. The CM invited a thorough probe and condemned the bribery accusations as tarnishing the government's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:52 IST
Kerala CM Denies Allegations in PSC Appointment Row
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday dismissed allegations of irregularities in the appointment of Public Service Commission (PSC) members, stating that no evidence had come to the government's notice beyond media reports.

Vijayan addressed the state Assembly, reiterating the transparency and integrity of the PSC's recruitment process amidst a political row over bribery accusations against a local CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode. He emphasized that the government would welcome a serious investigation into the matter.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan vociferously condemned the ruling CPI(M) and called the bribery charges serious, eliciting a strong rebuttal from Vijayan, who underlined that any complaints received were politically motivated attempts to tarnish the government's image.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024