Left Menu

Man Arrested After Viral Video of Palestinian Flag in Muharram Procession

A man was arrested after a video showing a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Madhosingh went viral. Police identified the suspects and arrested Sahil alias Badshah, while search efforts for other suspects continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:29 IST
Man Arrested After Viral Video of Palestinian Flag in Muharram Procession
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested following the circulation of a video that showed a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession, local police reported on Tuesday.

SHO of Aurai police station, Sachchidanand Pandey, stated that the procession took place on Sunday night on the National Highway in Madhosingh without official permission. Participants waved a Palestinian flag and shouted slogans.

After the video went viral, suspects Sahil alias Badshah and Gorakh were identified. Sahil was arrested on Monday night. Police are actively searching for Gorakh and other individuals identified in the video.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024