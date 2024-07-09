Man Arrested After Viral Video of Palestinian Flag in Muharram Procession
A man was arrested after a video showing a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Madhosingh went viral. Police identified the suspects and arrested Sahil alias Badshah, while search efforts for other suspects continue.
A man was arrested following the circulation of a video that showed a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession, local police reported on Tuesday.
SHO of Aurai police station, Sachchidanand Pandey, stated that the procession took place on Sunday night on the National Highway in Madhosingh without official permission. Participants waved a Palestinian flag and shouted slogans.
After the video went viral, suspects Sahil alias Badshah and Gorakh were identified. Sahil was arrested on Monday night. Police are actively searching for Gorakh and other individuals identified in the video.
