Fadnavis Pushes for Vainganga-Nalganga River-Linking Project Approval

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met with Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to discuss the Vainganga and Nalganga river-linking project.

The meeting, aimed at accelerating the approval process for the project in the Vidarbha region, was detailed in a post shared by Fadnavis on social media platform X.

The senior BJP leader emphasized the importance of obtaining early approval for the venture, which is expected to significantly benefit the area.

