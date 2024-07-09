Fadnavis Pushes for Vainganga-Nalganga River-Linking Project Approval
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Ramesh Bais to discuss the Vainganga and Nalganga river-linking project. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. Fadnavis shared details and photos of the meeting on his social media account, highlighting the need for swift approval of the project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met with Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to discuss the Vainganga and Nalganga river-linking project.
The meeting, aimed at accelerating the approval process for the project in the Vidarbha region, was detailed in a post shared by Fadnavis on social media platform X.
The senior BJP leader emphasized the importance of obtaining early approval for the venture, which is expected to significantly benefit the area.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra rain: Yellow alert issued in Thane, Mumbai; orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri
Mumbai: ED seizes Rs 37-cr worth deposits, cash in Ponzi case
Mumbai Congress Leaders Demand Leadership Change
BAFREL to Develop India's First 7-Star Resort in Mumbai
Mumbai Bus Operators Protest Over Defective Buses