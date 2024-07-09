Left Menu

Fadnavis Pushes for Vainganga-Nalganga River-Linking Project Approval

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Ramesh Bais to discuss the Vainganga and Nalganga river-linking project. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. Fadnavis shared details and photos of the meeting on his social media account, highlighting the need for swift approval of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:44 IST
Fadnavis Pushes for Vainganga-Nalganga River-Linking Project Approval
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met with Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to discuss the Vainganga and Nalganga river-linking project.

The meeting, aimed at accelerating the approval process for the project in the Vidarbha region, was detailed in a post shared by Fadnavis on social media platform X.

The senior BJP leader emphasized the importance of obtaining early approval for the venture, which is expected to significantly benefit the area.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024