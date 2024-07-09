Left Menu

Home Ministry Extends Ban on Pro-Khalistan Group SFJ

The Union Home Ministry has extended the ban on pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for five more years due to its continued anti-national and subversive activities. The group, initially banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, remains a threat to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

  • India

The Union Home Ministry has decided to extend the ban on the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for another five years, citing its ongoing anti-India activities.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the SFJ, which was declared a banned organization five years ago under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, continues to engage in actions detrimental to the nation's internal security and integrity.

The notification noted that the SFJ is still involved in subversive activities aimed at disrupting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is actively supporting separatist groups seeking secession of Indian territories.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

