Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Arbitrary Contract Cancellation in Kolkata

The Supreme Court has overturned a West Bengal decision to cancel a contract for maintaining two underpasses in Kolkata. The court termed the cancellation an arbitrary exercise of power influenced by a state minister. The decision underscores the importance of transparency and fairness in public tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:22 IST
Supreme Court Quashes Arbitrary Contract Cancellation in Kolkata
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has quashed a decision by West Bengal authorities to cancel a contract for the maintenance of two underpasses in Kolkata, describing it as a 'classic textbook case of an arbitrary and capricious exercise' of power.

The court highlighted that the cancellation was influenced by a West Bengal minister and criticized the state for not providing any reasons for the decision. The judgment emphasized the importance of public tenders in ensuring transparency, competition, and fairness in governmental procurement processes.

The Supreme Court's ruling overturned a May 25, 2023, decision by the Calcutta High Court which had upheld the contract cancellation. The verdict is a reminder that the state, as a trustee of public resources, has a duty to avoid favoritism and discrimination in the allocation of public resources.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024